How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17 Published 7:50 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Four games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the East Carolina Pirates and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at South Florida Bulls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

East Carolina Pirates at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.