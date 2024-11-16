How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16 Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

There are five games featuring an AAC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Liberty Flames versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Missouri State Bears

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State Demons at Rice Owls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock Trojans at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason Patriots at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty Flames at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FloCollege

