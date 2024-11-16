How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

There are five games featuring an AAC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Liberty Flames versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Missouri State Bears

Northwestern State Demons at Rice Owls

Little Rock Trojans at UTSA Roadrunners

George Mason Patriots at East Carolina Pirates

Liberty Flames at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloCollege

