Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29 Published 5:25 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

Southwest Division rivals meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (7-6) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (4-9) at FedExForum, beginning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Pelicans 120.8 Points Avg. 105.1 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114 48.4% Field Goal % 44% 34.1% Three Point % 34.5%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and one assist for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11.6 points, six assists and 3.9 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama adds 12.3 points, 3.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from beyond the arc. He hits 1.7 shots from deep per game.

Memphis’ blocks tend to come from Jay Huff, who records 1.8 per game. Jackson is a primary source of steals for Memphis, averaging 1.5 steals a contest.

Pelicans’ Top Players

The Pelicans go-to guy, Brandon Ingram, leads active Pelicans players in both scoring (23 points per game) and assists (5.2 assists per game).

Yves Missi’s per-game averages this season are 6.8 points, 1.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Ingram hits 2.5 treys per game.

The Pelicans’ defensive effort gets a lift from Jose Alvarado (1.5 steals per game) and Missi (1.2 blocks per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/19 Nuggets – Home – 11/20 76ers – Home – 11/23 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Trail Blazers – Home – 11/27 Pistons – Home – 11/29 Pelicans – Home – 12/1 Pacers – Home – 12/3 Mavericks – Away – 12/5 Kings – Home – 12/7 Celtics – Away – 12/8 Wizards – Away –

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/19 Mavericks – Away – 11/20 Cavaliers – Away – 11/22 Warriors – Home – 11/25 Pacers – Away – 11/27 Raptors – Home – 11/29 Grizzlies – Away – 12/1 Knicks – Away – 12/2 Hawks – Away – 12/5 Suns – Home – 12/7 Thunder – Home – 12/8 Spurs – Away –

