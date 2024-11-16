Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29

Published 5:25 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive



Southwest Division rivals meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (7-6) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (4-9) at FedExForum, beginning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Pelicans
120.8 Points Avg. 105.1
113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114
48.4% Field Goal % 44%
34.1% Three Point % 34.5%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and one assist for the Grizzlies.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11.6 points, six assists and 3.9 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama adds 12.3 points, 3.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from beyond the arc. He hits 1.7 shots from deep per game.
  • Memphis’ blocks tend to come from Jay Huff, who records 1.8 per game. Jackson is a primary source of steals for Memphis, averaging 1.5 steals a contest.

Pelicans’ Top Players

  • The Pelicans go-to guy, Brandon Ingram, leads active Pelicans players in both scoring (23 points per game) and assists (5.2 assists per game).
  • Yves Missi’s per-game averages this season are 6.8 points, 1.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds.
  • Ingram hits 2.5 treys per game.
  • The Pelicans’ defensive effort gets a lift from Jose Alvarado (1.5 steals per game) and Missi (1.2 blocks per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/19 Nuggets Home
11/20 76ers Home
11/23 Bulls Away
11/25 Trail Blazers Home
11/27 Pistons Home
11/29 Pelicans Home
12/1 Pacers Home
12/3 Mavericks Away
12/5 Kings Home
12/7 Celtics Away
12/8 Wizards Away

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/19 Mavericks Away
11/20 Cavaliers Away
11/22 Warriors Home
11/25 Pacers Away
11/27 Raptors Home
11/29 Grizzlies Away
12/1 Knicks Away
12/2 Hawks Away
12/5 Suns Home
12/7 Thunder Home
12/8 Spurs Away

