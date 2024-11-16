Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29
Published 5:25 am Saturday, November 16, 2024
Southwest Division rivals meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (7-6) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (4-9) at FedExForum, beginning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between the clubs this year.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Pelicans
|120.8
|Points Avg.
|105.1
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|44%
|34.1%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and one assist for the Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11.6 points, six assists and 3.9 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama adds 12.3 points, 3.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
- Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from beyond the arc. He hits 1.7 shots from deep per game.
- Memphis’ blocks tend to come from Jay Huff, who records 1.8 per game. Jackson is a primary source of steals for Memphis, averaging 1.5 steals a contest.
Pelicans’ Top Players
- The Pelicans go-to guy, Brandon Ingram, leads active Pelicans players in both scoring (23 points per game) and assists (5.2 assists per game).
- Yves Missi’s per-game averages this season are 6.8 points, 1.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds.
- Ingram hits 2.5 treys per game.
- The Pelicans’ defensive effort gets a lift from Jose Alvarado (1.5 steals per game) and Missi (1.2 blocks per game).
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/19
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/20
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/1
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/3
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
Pelicans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/19
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/25
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|12/1
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
