College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 17 Published 8:56 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Austin Peay Governors versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of many compelling options on Sunday in SEC hoops. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Austin Peay +26.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Tennessee Volunteers

Pick: Utah +5.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Utah Utes vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

