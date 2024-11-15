Where to Watch Memphis vs. UAB on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 16

Published 7:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Memphis vs. UAB on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 16

One of the top runners in college football will be on display when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (8-2) take on the UAB Blazers (2-7) on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. UAB Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 977 YDS / 15 TD / 97.7 YPG / 5.6 YPC
40 REC / 258 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 25.8 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 2,691 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 6 INT
111 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 11.1 RUSH YPG
Roc Taylor WR 50 REC / 710 YDS / 2 TD / 71.0 YPG
DeMeer Blankumsee WR 38 REC / 502 YDS / 5 TD / 50.2 YPG
Chandler Martin LB 67 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
Elijah Herring LB 42 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Greg Rubin DB 50 TKL / 3.0 TFL
Davion Ross DB 29 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7
10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte W 33-28
11/2/2024 at UTSA L 44-36
11/8/2024 vs. Rice W 27-20
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

UAB Key Players

Name Position Stats
Amare Thomas WR 48 REC / 542 YDS / 8 TD / 60.2 YPG
Lee Beebe RB 599 YDS / 4 TD / 66.6 YPG / 5.0 YPC
24 REC / 183 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.3 REC YPG
Kameran Shanks WR 46 REC / 536 YDS / 4 TD / 59.6 YPG
Jalen Kitna QB 1,502 YDS (59.5%) / 11 TD / 8 INT
Desmond Little DL 34 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
Everett Roussaw Jr. LB 40 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Michael Moore LB 50 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Sirad Bryant DB 43 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/29/2024 vs. Alcorn State W 41-3
9/7/2024 at Louisiana-Monroe L 32-6
9/14/2024 at Arkansas L 37-27
9/28/2024 vs. Navy L 41-18
10/5/2024 vs. Tulane L 71-20
10/12/2024 at Army L 44-10
10/19/2024 at South Florida L 35-25
11/2/2024 vs. Tulsa W 59-21
11/9/2024 vs. UConn L 31-23
11/16/2024 at Memphis
11/23/2024 vs. Rice
11/30/2024 at Charlotte

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

Where to Watch Titans vs. Vikings on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 17

Where to Watch Titans vs. Vikings on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 17

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow