Where to Watch Memphis vs. UAB on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 16
Published 7:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
One of the top runners in college football will be on display when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (8-2) take on the UAB Blazers (2-7) on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Memphis vs. UAB Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|977 YDS / 15 TD / 97.7 YPG / 5.6 YPC
40 REC / 258 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 25.8 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|2,691 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 6 INT
111 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 11.1 RUSH YPG
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|50 REC / 710 YDS / 2 TD / 71.0 YPG
|DeMeer Blankumsee
|WR
|38 REC / 502 YDS / 5 TD / 50.2 YPG
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|67 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|42 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Greg Rubin
|DB
|50 TKL / 3.0 TFL
|Davion Ross
|DB
|29 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|L 56-44
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 24-7
|10/12/2024
|at South Florida
|W 21-3
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|W 52-44
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|W 33-28
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|L 44-36
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|W 27-20
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
UAB Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Amare Thomas
|WR
|48 REC / 542 YDS / 8 TD / 60.2 YPG
|Lee Beebe
|RB
|599 YDS / 4 TD / 66.6 YPG / 5.0 YPC
24 REC / 183 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.3 REC YPG
|Kameran Shanks
|WR
|46 REC / 536 YDS / 4 TD / 59.6 YPG
|Jalen Kitna
|QB
|1,502 YDS (59.5%) / 11 TD / 8 INT
|Desmond Little
|DL
|34 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|Everett Roussaw Jr.
|LB
|40 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Michael Moore
|LB
|50 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Sirad Bryant
|DB
|43 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/29/2024
|vs. Alcorn State
|W 41-3
|9/7/2024
|at Louisiana-Monroe
|L 32-6
|9/14/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 37-27
|9/28/2024
|vs. Navy
|L 41-18
|10/5/2024
|vs. Tulane
|L 71-20
|10/12/2024
|at Army
|L 44-10
|10/19/2024
|at South Florida
|L 35-25
|11/2/2024
|vs. Tulsa
|W 59-21
|11/9/2024
|vs. UConn
|L 31-23
|11/16/2024
|at Memphis
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Charlotte
|–