Where to Watch Memphis vs. UAB on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 16 Published 7:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

One of the top runners in college football will be on display when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (8-2) take on the UAB Blazers (2-7) on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. UAB Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 977 YDS / 15 TD / 97.7 YPG / 5.6 YPC

40 REC / 258 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 25.8 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 2,691 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 6 INT

111 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 11.1 RUSH YPG Roc Taylor WR 50 REC / 710 YDS / 2 TD / 71.0 YPG DeMeer Blankumsee WR 38 REC / 502 YDS / 5 TD / 50.2 YPG Chandler Martin LB 67 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT Elijah Herring LB 42 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Greg Rubin DB 50 TKL / 3.0 TFL Davion Ross DB 29 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7 10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte W 33-28 11/2/2024 at UTSA L 44-36 11/8/2024 vs. Rice W 27-20 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

UAB Key Players

Name Position Stats Amare Thomas WR 48 REC / 542 YDS / 8 TD / 60.2 YPG Lee Beebe RB 599 YDS / 4 TD / 66.6 YPG / 5.0 YPC

24 REC / 183 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.3 REC YPG Kameran Shanks WR 46 REC / 536 YDS / 4 TD / 59.6 YPG Jalen Kitna QB 1,502 YDS (59.5%) / 11 TD / 8 INT Desmond Little DL 34 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Everett Roussaw Jr. LB 40 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Michael Moore LB 50 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Sirad Bryant DB 43 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

UAB Schedule