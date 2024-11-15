Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 16 Published 7:31 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Indiana Hoosiers take the court in one of five games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include a ranked team. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 6 Duke Blue Devils vs. Wofford Terriers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 89, Wofford 60

Duke 89, Wofford 60 Projected Favorite: Duke by 28.1 points

Duke by 28.1 points Pick ATS: Duke (-25.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Indiana 79, South Carolina 64

Indiana 79, South Carolina 64 Projected Favorite: Indiana by 15.3 points

Indiana by 15.3 points Pick ATS: Indiana (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Colorado State Rams

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 80, Colorado State 60

Ole Miss 80, Colorado State 60 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 20.2 points

Ole Miss by 20.2 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi Venue: Landers Center

Landers Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 76, Oakland 65

Kansas 76, Oakland 65 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 12 points

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 14 Creighton Bluejays vs. UMKC Kangaroos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 94, UMKC 54

Creighton 94, UMKC 54 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 39.8 points

Creighton by 39.8 points Pick ATS: Creighton (-21.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.