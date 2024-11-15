Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 16 Published 4:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

Saturday’s contest that pits the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) against the Colorado State Rams (3-0) at Landers Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-56 in favor of Ole Miss, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 16.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Colorado State. The over/under is currently listed at 141.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi Venue: Landers Center

Landers Center Line: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss -3.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -188, Colorado State +155

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 84, Colorado State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Colorado State

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-3.5)

Ole Miss (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Ole Miss was 134th in the nation in points scored (74.9 per game) and 243rd in points allowed (73.9) last year.

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 32.4 rebounds conceded, the Rebels were 310th and 230th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Ole Miss was 57th in the nation in assists (15.1 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Rebels were 171st in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.5) last year. They were 34th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

Defensively, Ole Miss was 204th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.5 last season. It was 190th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.8%.

Last year, Ole Miss took 35.1% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.7% of Ole Miss’ baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

Colorado State Performance Insights

Last year Colorado State averaged 75.2 points per game (126th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 67.3 points per contest (52nd-ranked).

The Rams were 255th in the nation with 30.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 116th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per game.

With 18.0 dimes per game, Colorado State ranked seventh-best in college basketball in the category.

Last season the Rams averaged 10.1 turnovers per game (76th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (257th-ranked).

The Rams drained 7.3 three-pointers per game (191st-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.8% shooting percentage (190th-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Colorado State gave up 6.1 threes per game (38th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.2% (90th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Colorado State took 61.4% two-pointers (accounting for 73.1% of the team’s buckets) and 38.6% from beyond the arc (26.9%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.