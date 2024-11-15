November 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:36 am Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

The matchups in a Friday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center.

Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch on Friday are here.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Nashville Predators @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Vegas Golden Knights @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Washington Capitals @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Detroit Red Wings @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

