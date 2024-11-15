November 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:36 am Friday, November 15, 2024
The matchups in a Friday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center.
Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch on Friday are here.
How to Watch November 15 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Nashville Predators @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.