NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 16 Published 6:26 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup features top teams in action. Among the games is the San Antonio Spurs playing the Dallas Mavericks.

Ahead of today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 16

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)

Over (222.4 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers -6.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)

Over (228.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports

SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Celtics -16.5

Celtics -16.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 18.6 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 18.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.7 total projected points)

Over (232.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS

NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

