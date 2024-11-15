NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 16
Published 6:26 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup features top teams in action. Among the games is the San Antonio Spurs playing the Dallas Mavericks.
Ahead of today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 16
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Celtics -16.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 18.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.