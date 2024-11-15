How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16
Published 4:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
Top-25 teams will hit the court in two games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Louisville Cardinals playing the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Dakota Coyotes at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.