How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16 Published 4:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court in two games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Louisville Cardinals playing the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Dakota Coyotes at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.