How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Published 4:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will hit the court in two games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Louisville Cardinals playing the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Dakota Coyotes at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

