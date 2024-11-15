How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16
Published 4:34 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The San Antonio Spurs versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of five compelling options on today’s NBA card.
We have what you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 16
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
