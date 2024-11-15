How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Published 7:51 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

The Miami Hurricanes versus the Florida Gators is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball slate that includes an SEC team on the court.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Liberty Lady Flames at Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Miami Hurricanes at Florida Gators

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 16

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream – November 16

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow