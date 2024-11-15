How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16
Published 7:51 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes versus the Florida Gators is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball slate that includes an SEC team on the court.
Today’s SEC Games
Liberty Lady Flames at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Miami Hurricanes at Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
