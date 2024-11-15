How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15 Published 4:20 am Friday, November 15, 2024

The Friday college basketball slate includes three games with an SEC team in action. Among those games is the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Racers at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.