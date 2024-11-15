How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15 Published 8:44 am Friday, November 15, 2024

There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature AAC squads. That includes the Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

Today’s AAC Games

UAB Blazers at High Point Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Green Wave at Furman Paladins

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Georgia Wolves at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at Charleston (SC) Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple Owls at Boston College Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio Bobcats at Memphis Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

