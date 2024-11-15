College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 16 Published 8:59 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Indiana Hoosiers is one of many compelling options on Saturday in SEC play. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Stetson +25 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners

Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners
Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 16.8 points

Spread: Oklahoma -25

Oklahoma -25 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Jackson State +24.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 14.9 points

Spread: Vanderbilt -24.5

Vanderbilt -24.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: South Carolina +7.5 vs. Indiana

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Indiana Hoosiers

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Indiana Hoosiers
Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 16.6 points

Spread: Indiana -7.5

Indiana -7.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: Peacock

Pick: Ole Miss -3 vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 28.6 points

Spread: Ole Miss -3

Ole Miss -3 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Texas -39 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns

Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns
Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 45.7 points

Spread: Texas -39

Texas -39 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.