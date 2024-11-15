College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 16 Published 8:59 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday in AAC play, including a George Mason Patriots playing the East Carolina Pirates. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, see below.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Missouri State +1 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Missouri State Bears

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Missouri State Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri State by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri State by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulsa -1

Tulsa -1 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Northwestern State +9.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Rice Owls

Northwestern State Demons at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rice by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Rice -9.5

Rice -9.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: UTSA -7 vs. Little Rock

Matchup: Little Rock Trojans at UTSA Roadrunners

Little Rock Trojans at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 23.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UTSA by 23.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UTSA -7

UTSA -7 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: George Mason -1.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: George Mason Patriots at East Carolina Pirates

George Mason Patriots at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: George Mason by 13.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

George Mason by 13.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: George Mason -1.5

George Mason -1.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Florida Atlantic -1.5 vs. Liberty

Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Liberty Flames vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 9.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 9.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -1.5

Florida Atlantic -1.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: FloCollege

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.