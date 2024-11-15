College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 15 Published 12:49 am Friday, November 15, 2024

The Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars is one of many compelling options on Friday in AAC play. To assist you, we’re offering picks against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: High Point -3.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at High Point Panthers

Projected Favorite & Spread: High Point by 8.6 points

Spread: High Point -3.5

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 15

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Furman -5.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Furman Paladins

Projected Favorite & Spread: Furman by 10.7 points

Spread: Furman -5.5

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 15

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: West Georgia +18.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: West Georgia Wolves at South Florida Bulls

Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 3 points

Spread: South Florida -18.5

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 15

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Charleston (SC) -2 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Charleston (SC) Cougars

Projected Favorite & Spread: Charleston (SC) by 14.1 points

Spread: Charleston (SC) -2

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 15

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Boston College +1.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at Boston College Eagles

Projected Favorite & Spread: Boston College by 14.9 points

Spread: Temple -1.5

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 15

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Memphis -12.5 vs. Ohio

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Memphis Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 28.6 points

Spread: Memphis -12.5

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: November 15

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

