Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Vikings Game – Week 11 Published 12:37 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

Best bets are available for when the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Titans vs. Vikings Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The Vikings are the bet in this contest. They’re favored by 9.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (15.1 to 6).

Looking at this contest’s moneyline, the Vikings’ implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Vikings have compiled a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

Tennessee has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vikings (-6)

Vikings (-6) The Vikings are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Titans have put together a record of 1-8-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread (0-3) when it is at least 6-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)

Over (39.5) The two teams average a combined 2.5 more points per game (42) than this game’s over/under of 39.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.6 more points per game (44.1) than this matchup’s total of 39.5 points.

Vikings games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (33.3%).

Titans games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.