Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14? Published 6:23 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

In the upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Steven Stamkos to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, Stamkos has scored — but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated three goals and three assists.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 2 0 2 21:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

