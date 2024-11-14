Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 15? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 50 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.2 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 2 0 2 21:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.