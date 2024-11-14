Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14?

Published 6:23 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14?

Can we expect Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in two games against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
  • O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0
11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2
11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2
11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0
11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2
10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1
10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT
10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 4-3 OT
10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

