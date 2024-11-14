Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 15? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.2 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 4-3 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

