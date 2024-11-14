Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 15? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

Should you wager on Jonathan Marchessault to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames meet up on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flames?

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 50 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 24.2 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 4-3 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

