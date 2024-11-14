Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14? Published 6:26 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In seven of 16 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

