Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 15

Published 2:16 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Golden State Warriors (9-2) host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5) after winning three straight home games. The Warriors are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Warriors 121 – Grizzlies 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Warriors (- 8.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-9.4)
  • Pick OU:

    Over (231.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 232.6
  • The Grizzlies (7-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 81.8% of the time, 23.5% less often than the Warriors (9-2-0) this year.
  • Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 72.7% of the time this season (eight out of 11). That’s more often than Memphis and its opponents have (eight out of 12).
  • The Warriors have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Warriors Performance Insights

  • The Warriors have been led by their offense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by scoring 121.2 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points allowed (110.1 per contest).
  • Golden State is allowing 45 rebounds per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 48.4 rebounds per game (second-best).
  • With 30.1 dimes per game, the Warriors are third-best in the league in the category.
  • Golden State ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 11th in the league by committing 13.2 turnovers per contest.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, it’s been a dominant stretch for the Warriors, who are making 16.1 treys per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 39% from beyond the arc (fourth-best).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • Offensively, the Grizzlies are the fourth-best squad in the NBA (121.1 points per game). Defensively, they are 16th (112.9 points conceded per game).
  • On the boards, Memphis is third-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game). It is 11th in rebounds allowed (42.4 per game).
  • This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the NBA in assists at 30.2 per game.
  • In terms of turnovers, Memphis is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (16.1 per game). And it is ranked seventh in forcing them (15.1 per game).
  • The Grizzlies are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

