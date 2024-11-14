Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 15 Published 2:16 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (9-2) host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5) after winning three straight home games. The Warriors are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Warriors 121 – Grizzlies 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 8.5)

Warriors (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-9.4)

Warriors (-9.4) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.6

The Grizzlies (7-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 81.8% of the time, 23.5% less often than the Warriors (9-2-0) this year.

Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 72.7% of the time this season (eight out of 11). That’s more often than Memphis and its opponents have (eight out of 12).

The Warriors have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors have been led by their offense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by scoring 121.2 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points allowed (110.1 per contest).

Golden State is allowing 45 rebounds per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 48.4 rebounds per game (second-best).

With 30.1 dimes per game, the Warriors are third-best in the league in the category.

Golden State ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 11th in the league by committing 13.2 turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, it’s been a dominant stretch for the Warriors, who are making 16.1 treys per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 39% from beyond the arc (fourth-best).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies are the fourth-best squad in the NBA (121.1 points per game). Defensively, they are 16th (112.9 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Memphis is third-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game). It is 11th in rebounds allowed (42.4 per game).

This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the NBA in assists at 30.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (16.1 per game). And it is ranked seventh in forcing them (15.1 per game).

The Grizzlies are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

