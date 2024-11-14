Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 15
Published 2:16 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Golden State Warriors (9-2) host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5) after winning three straight home games. The Warriors are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Warriors 121 – Grizzlies 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Warriors (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-9.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.6
- The Grizzlies (7-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 81.8% of the time, 23.5% less often than the Warriors (9-2-0) this year.
- Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 72.7% of the time this season (eight out of 11). That’s more often than Memphis and its opponents have (eight out of 12).
- The Warriors have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-2).
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors have been led by their offense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by scoring 121.2 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points allowed (110.1 per contest).
- Golden State is allowing 45 rebounds per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 48.4 rebounds per game (second-best).
- With 30.1 dimes per game, the Warriors are third-best in the league in the category.
- Golden State ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 11th in the league by committing 13.2 turnovers per contest.
- In terms of three-point shooting, it’s been a dominant stretch for the Warriors, who are making 16.1 treys per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 39% from beyond the arc (fourth-best).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Grizzlies are the fourth-best squad in the NBA (121.1 points per game). Defensively, they are 16th (112.9 points conceded per game).
- On the boards, Memphis is third-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game). It is 11th in rebounds allowed (42.4 per game).
- This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the NBA in assists at 30.2 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Memphis is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (16.1 per game). And it is ranked seventh in forcing them (15.1 per game).
- The Grizzlies are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).
