Ole Miss vs. Delaware State Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 14 Published 1:47 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday’s contest between the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (1-1) and Delaware State Hornets (1-2) at Memorial Hall Gym has a projected final score of 76-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Delaware State is projected to cover the point spread (46.5) versus Ole Miss. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 124.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Where: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Memorial Hall Gym Line: Ole Miss -46.5

Ole Miss -46.5 Point total: 124.5

Ole Miss vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 76, Delaware State 48

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Delaware State

Pick ATS: Delaware State (+46.5)

Delaware State (+46.5) Pick OU: Under (124.5)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Offensively, Ole Miss was the 116th-ranked squad in college basketball (68.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 65th (59.4 points allowed per game).

The Rebels were 34th in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.2) and 29th in rebounds allowed (28) last year.

Last season Ole Miss was ranked 214th in college basketball in assists with 12.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Rebels were fifth-worst in the country in 3-pointers made per game (3.1) last year. They were ranked 326th in 3-point percentage at 26.6%.

Ole Miss was the 15th-best squad in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (4.4 per game) and 220th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.5%) last year.

Ole Miss attempted 80.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 19.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 87.8% of Ole Miss’ baskets were 2-pointers, and 12.2% were 3-pointers.

Delaware State Performance Insights

With 57.4 points per game on offense, Delaware State ranked 319th in college basketball last year. At the other end, it allowed 70.6 points per contest, which ranked 306th in college basketball.

Last year the Hornets grabbed 30.7 rebounds per game (248th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 36.2 rebounds per contest (329th-ranked).

Delaware State delivered 10.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 331st in college basketball.

The Hornets committed 16.9 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 15.9 turnovers per contest (117th-ranked).

With 5.2 threes per game, the Hornets were 236th in the nation. They had a 29.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 234th in college basketball.

Delaware State allowed 6.6 threes per game (274th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32% (241st-ranked) from downtown.

Delaware State took 69% two-pointers and 31% from three-point land last season. Of the team’s buckets, 74.8% were two-pointers and 25.2% were three-pointers.

