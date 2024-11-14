NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 15
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Explore our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 15
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 14.9 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (215.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Pacers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.4 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Knicks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.9 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15.3 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Hawks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.7 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Thunder -7.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Warriors -7.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.4 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
