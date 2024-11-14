How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15
Published 4:48 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
The North Carolina Tar Heels versus the UConn Huskies is one of four games on Friday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in play.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Santa Clara Broncos at No. 3 USC Trojans
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Racers at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
