How to Watch the Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15 Published 11:54 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (9-2) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5) on November 15, 2024 at Chase Center.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Warriors Stats Insights

This season, the Warriors have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Grizzlies’ opponents have knocked down.

Golden State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

The Warriors put up 8.3 more points per game (121.2) than the Grizzlies give up (112.9).

When Golden State puts up more than 112.9 points, it is 8-1.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

This season, Memphis has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.

The Grizzlies’ 121.1 points per game are 11 more points than the 110.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Warriors score 113 points per game when playing at home, compared to 125.9 points per game on the road.

In 2024-25, Golden State is allowing 106 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.

When playing at home, the Warriors are making 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (15.5) than on the road (16.4). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (40.2%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up 122.3 points per game at home, 2.5 more than on the road (119.8). Defensively they concede 112.2 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (113.7).

Memphis allows 112.2 points per game at home, and 113.7 away.

This season the Grizzlies are collecting more assists at home (31 per game) than away (29.3).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury De’Anthony Melton Out Acl De’Anthony Melton Out Acl Kyle Anderson Questionable Neck

Grizzlies Injuries