How to Watch Delaware State vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 14 Published 6:17 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Delaware State Hornets (1-2) face the Ole Miss Rebels (1-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 14, 2024 on SEC Network+.

Delaware State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Delaware State 2023-24 Stats

The Hornets had a -370 scoring differential last season, falling short by 13.2 points per game. They put up 57.4 points per game, 319th in college basketball, and gave up 70.6 per contest to rank 306th in college basketball.

Delaware State was 248th in the nation in rebounds per game (30.7) and 329th in rebounds conceded (36.2) last year.

Last season, Delaware State was 294th in college basketball in turnovers committed (16.9 per game) and 117th in turnovers forced (15.9).

The Hornets connected on 5.2 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than their opponents. They shot 29.4% from beyond the arc (234th in college basketball) and opponents shot 32.0%.

The Hornets ranked 340th in college basketball with 70.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 308th defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Stats

The Rebels had a +301 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They put up 68.5 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball and gave up 59.4 per outing to rank 65th in college basketball.

Last season Ole Miss grabbed 36.2 boards per game (34th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.0 rebounds per contest (29th-ranked).

Ole Miss committed 15.0 turnovers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest (126th-ranked).

The Rebels hit 1.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 3.1 (354th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 4.4.

The Rebels ranked 137th in college basketball by averaging 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 27th in college basketball, allowing 72.9 points per 100 possessions.

Delaware State’s Top Players (2023-24)

Hornets Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyshonne Tollie 13 11.3 4.2 1.1 1.0 0.2 0.0 Ja’Naiah Perkins-Jackson 24 10.6 2.2 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.3 Savannah Brooks 26 10.3 3.4 2.3 1.2 0.2 1.4 Denijsha Wilson 28 10.0 3.5 1.9 1.5 0.0 0.6 Deyonce Thompson 21 8.1 3.9 1.1 0.8 0.1 0.8

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marquesha Davis 33 14.0 4.7 1.2 1.5 0.6 0.3 Madison Scott 32 12.8 6.4 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 33 10.6 4.9 2.3 1.3 0.6 0.6 Kirsten Deans 6 9.3 3.8 3.8 1.3 0.2 1.3 Snudda Collins 29 9.2 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 1.1

Delaware State’s Upcoming Schedule

November 14 vs. Ole Miss at 5:30 PM ET

November 16 vs. Cheyney (PA) at 2:00 PM ET

November 20 at Pittsburgh at 11:00 AM ET

November 25 vs. Bloomfield at 5:30 PM ET

December 5 vs. Saint Francis (PA) at 11:00 AM ET

December 7 at Delaware at 2:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

November 14 at Delaware State at 5:30 PM ET

November 18 vs. Jackson State at 12:00 PM ET

November 25 at Boston College at 5:00 PM ET

November 30 vs. Alabama State at 3:00 PM ET

December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET

December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

