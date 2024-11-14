How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14 Published 8:43 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

Only a single AAC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That matchup is the Northern Iowa Panthers squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Northern Iowa Panthers at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.