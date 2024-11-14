Grizzlies vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 27

Published 5:16 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Detroit Pistons (5-8), on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at FedExForum, battle the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Pistons
121.1 Points Avg. 109.3
112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8
49.2% Field Goal % 46.5%
35.9% Three Point % 35.2%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded a statline of 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Grizzlies.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 12.3 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama adds 13.0 points, 3.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Jay Huff knocks down 1.8 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.
  • Jackson records 1.5 steals per game. Huff collects 1.8 blocks a contest.

Pistons’ Top Players

  • The Pistons go-to guy, Cade Cunningham, leads active Pistons players in both scoring (23.8 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game).
  • This season, Jalen Duren has a statline that includes 8.1 points, 3.0 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.
  • Malik Beasley averages 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Tobias Harris’ 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game are key to the Pistons’ defensive effort.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/17 Nuggets Home
11/19 Nuggets Home
11/20 76ers Home
11/23 Bulls Away
11/25 Trail Blazers Home
11/27 Pistons Home
11/29 Pelicans Home
12/1 Pacers Home
12/3 Mavericks Away
12/5 Kings Home
12/7 Celtics Away

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/17 Wizards Away
11/18 Bulls Home
11/21 Hornets Away
11/23 Magic Away
11/25 Raptors Home
11/27 Grizzlies Away
11/29 Pacers Away
11/30 76ers Home
12/3 Bucks Home
12/4 Celtics Away
12/7 Knicks Away

