Grizzlies vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 27
Published 5:16 am Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Detroit Pistons (5-8), on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at FedExForum, battle the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Pistons
|121.1
|Points Avg.
|109.3
|112.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|35.9%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded a statline of 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 12.3 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama adds 13.0 points, 3.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jay Huff knocks down 1.8 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.
- Jackson records 1.5 steals per game. Huff collects 1.8 blocks a contest.
Pistons’ Top Players
- The Pistons go-to guy, Cade Cunningham, leads active Pistons players in both scoring (23.8 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game).
- This season, Jalen Duren has a statline that includes 8.1 points, 3.0 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- Malik Beasley averages 3.2 made threes per game.
- Tobias Harris’ 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game are key to the Pistons’ defensive effort.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/17
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/19
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/20
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/1
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/3
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
Pistons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/17
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/21
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/23
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/30
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/3
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/4
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|12/7
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
