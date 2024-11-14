Grizzlies vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 27 Published 5:16 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Detroit Pistons (5-8), on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at FedExForum, battle the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Pistons 121.1 Points Avg. 109.3 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 49.2% Field Goal % 46.5% 35.9% Three Point % 35.2%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded a statline of 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 12.3 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama adds 13.0 points, 3.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Jay Huff knocks down 1.8 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.

Jackson records 1.5 steals per game. Huff collects 1.8 blocks a contest.

Pistons’ Top Players

The Pistons go-to guy, Cade Cunningham, leads active Pistons players in both scoring (23.8 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game).

This season, Jalen Duren has a statline that includes 8.1 points, 3.0 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley averages 3.2 made threes per game.

Tobias Harris’ 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game are key to the Pistons’ defensive effort.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/17 Nuggets – Home – 11/19 Nuggets – Home – 11/20 76ers – Home – 11/23 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Trail Blazers – Home – 11/27 Pistons – Home – 11/29 Pelicans – Home – 12/1 Pacers – Home – 12/3 Mavericks – Away – 12/5 Kings – Home – 12/7 Celtics – Away –

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/17 Wizards – Away – 11/18 Bulls – Home – 11/21 Hornets – Away – 11/23 Magic – Away – 11/25 Raptors – Home – 11/27 Grizzlies – Away – 11/29 Pacers – Away – 11/30 76ers – Home – 12/3 Bucks – Home – 12/4 Celtics – Away – 12/7 Knicks – Away –

