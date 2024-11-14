College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 14 Published 12:47 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday’s SEC college basketball lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the LSU Tigers squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats, and we have predictions against the spread right here for all the matchups.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Mississippi Valley State +33.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Missouri Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 28.4 points

Missouri by 28.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -33.5

Missouri -33.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: LSU +7.5 vs. Kansas State

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats

Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 7.1 points

LSU by 7.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kansas State -7.5

Kansas State -7.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

