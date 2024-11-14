College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 14

Published 12:47 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 14

The Northern Iowa Panthers versus the Wichita State Shockers is one of many compelling options on Thursday in AAC hoops. To assist you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!



AAC Picks ATS Today



Pick: Northern Iowa +7.5 vs. Wichita State

  • Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers at Wichita State Shockers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Northern Iowa by 4.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wichita State -7.5
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+





