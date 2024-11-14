College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 14 Published 12:47 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Northern Iowa Panthers versus the Wichita State Shockers is one of many compelling options on Thursday in AAC hoops. To assist you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Northern Iowa +7.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers at Wichita State Shockers

Northern Iowa Panthers at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Northern Iowa by 4.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Northern Iowa by 4.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -7.5

Wichita State -7.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.