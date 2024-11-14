Buy Tickets for Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on November 14
Published 5:33 am Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place.
Oilers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-181)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Oilers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Leon Draisaitl
|16
|12
|8
|20
|Connor McDavid
|13
|5
|12
|17
|Evan Bouchard
|16
|4
|6
|10
|Mattias Ekholm
|16
|2
|8
|10
|Zach Hyman
|16
|3
|4
|7
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|16
|8
|5
|13
|Roman Josi
|16
|1
|10
|11
|Ryan O’Reilly
|16
|3
|7
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|16
|3
|6
|9
|Gustav Nyquist
|16
|5
|3
|8
Oilers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Oilers’ 2.8 average goals per game add up to 44 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, Edmonton has given up 51 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
- The Oilers are ranked 22nd in the NHL with a 17.5% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Predators’ 39 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Nashville has given up 3.3 goals per game, and 53 total, which ranks 22nd among all NHL teams.
- The Predators have a 22.22% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 10 percentage.
