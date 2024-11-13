Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, November 13 Published 12:28 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

There are eight games featuring a ranked team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Le Moyne Dolphins versus the UConn Huskies. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Wagner Seahawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 94, Wagner 50

St. John’s 94, Wagner 50 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 43.4 points

St. John’s by 43.4 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (-23.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Montana Grizzlies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 88, Montana 45

Tennessee 88, Montana 45 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 42.9 points

Tennessee by 42.9 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-25.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

Bet on the Tennessee-Montana spread—or any other NCAA men's basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

No. 3 UConn Huskies vs. Le Moyne Dolphins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 95, Le Moyne 63

UConn 95, Le Moyne 63 Projected Favorite: UConn by 32.5 points

UConn by 32.5 points Pick ATS: Le Moyne (+37.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

XL Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Auburn Tigers vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 90, Kent State 48

Auburn 90, Kent State 48 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 42.2 points

Auburn by 42.2 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Troy Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 75, Troy 68

Arkansas 75, Troy 68 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 7.4 points

Arkansas by 7.4 points Pick ATS: Troy (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 8 Houston Cougars vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 89, Louisiana 49

Houston 89, Louisiana 49 Projected Favorite: Houston by 40.3 points

Houston by 40.3 points Pick ATS: Houston (-28.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 14 Creighton Bluejays vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 82, Houston Christian 80

Creighton 82, Houston Christian 80 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 2.1 points

Creighton by 2.1 points Pick ATS: Houston Christian (+35.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

