Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, November 13
Published 12:28 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
There are eight games featuring a ranked team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Le Moyne Dolphins versus the UConn Huskies. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue reading.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Wagner Seahawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 94, Wagner 50
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 43.4 points
- Pick ATS: St. John’s (-23.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Carnesecca Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Montana Grizzlies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 88, Montana 45
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 42.9 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-25.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 3 UConn Huskies vs. Le Moyne Dolphins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 95, Le Moyne 63
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 32.5 points
- Pick ATS: Le Moyne (+37.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: XL Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Auburn Tigers vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 90, Kent State 48
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 42.2 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (-20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Troy Trojans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arkansas 75, Troy 68
- Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 7.4 points
- Pick ATS: Troy (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 8 Houston Cougars vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 89, Louisiana 49
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 40.3 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-28.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 14 Creighton Bluejays vs. Houston Christian Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Creighton 82, Houston Christian 80
- Projected Favorite: Creighton by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: Houston Christian (+35.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.