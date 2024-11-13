Take time for season of thanks Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Jan Penton Miller

With Thanksgiving fast approaching I think back to the old green farmhouse where

I spent many happy holidays with siblings and cousins running to and fro.

Thankfully, my papaw and mamaw lived on a farm in the country with plenty of

room for the passel of grandchildren that swarmed over the table like locusts

practically eating everything in sight. I have to wonder how my grandmother could

keep up with so many hungry mouths, but she always had a table fairly groaning

with food.

In like fashion, I have begun to make preparations for my family’s Thanksgiving

meal. Although I believe mamaw made everything fresh the evening prior to and on

the big day I find that practice to be way too much trouble. Not to mention the fact

that I don’t like getting up in the middle of the night to start cooking so I start early

and freeze dishes of scrumptious holiday fare.

I cook many recipes that are variations of the ones my grandmother used to make.

When I look back I understand when my children and grands want the same

traditional meal year after year. Inevitably, I think I would like to try a new dish or

two out on them, but each year they nix the idea. There is comfort in tradition, and

when all is said and done I’m glad to oblige.

When our old car squeaked it’s way into the long driveway up to the farmhouse of

my youth we didn’t want something new. We wanted the same turkey and dressing

that we had every year along with all the fixin’s. We wanted to sleep on quilts on the

floor next to a roaring fire and scamper and play in the chilly air after a hearty

breakfast. We wanted to run in and out slamming the screen door while our

grandmother hummed as she worked to prepare all the goodies.

The aunts helped out, but mamaw did the lion’s share, and everyone knew it.

Occasionally, one of the older married cousins or other adults would make

something new, but it didn’t hold our hearts and taste buds like the sweet and

savory concoctions from our dear mamaw’s kitchen. What made her cooking so

special? Maybe it was simply the love in her eyes when she looked at us.

When I discussed the menu with my sweet girl, Cherrie, she once again reminded

me that everyone wanted exactly what I have always made. Why would I change a

thing? What a blessing it truly is to have the same family, the same food, and the

same love for another year.

Things are always changing, but this year as we enter into a season of Thanksgiving

I take comfort in the constancy of my loving family. As an old county song’s lyrics

remind me there is food on the table and a log on the fire. Now if it would only cool

off for that fire!