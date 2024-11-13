Some titles are more majestic than others Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Bonnie Brown

Columnist

I retired from full-time employment in 2003, then worked part-time until 2016. I am

pleased to report that the retirement transition has gone very well. I easily shifted from

my part-time job and began a different and new routine. Morning coffee and breakfast

with my husband, then we each get on with doing whatever plans we have for the day

which include chores around the house, errands, and/or other tasks as we wish.

It occurred to me that I no longer had a “title.” I readily admit that titles have never

meant much to me. To many people, their title becomes their identity. It makes sense

that a person’s identity can be tied to their title and their occupation. After all, when we

first meet someone, one of the first questions is “What do you do?”

It seems my titles through the years have been Coordinator this or Assistant that. When

I began my part-time position, the Human Resource Specialist in the office asked me

what my title was so she could complete the employment form. I told her I didn’t have a

title. She then asked what I thought my title should be. Without missing a beat, I

announced “Her Royal Highness.”

I have always loved the formalities of the Royals. She snickered as she selected another

title a little more in line with my duties but from that day forward referred to me as

“HRH.” Loved that lady!

Although I thought to keep the HRH title, I felt it was time for a change. I should find a

title more suitable for my new station in life. I didn’t want to embrace Roseanne Barr’s

“Domestic Engineer” handle and certainly wanted to think of myself in more glamorous

terms. I was reminded of the more sophisticated Martha Stewart.

However, she was a lot more ambitious than I wished to be, given her television shows,

her books, and her friendship with Snoop Dogg. She used to have a magazine that

included a calendar of Martha’s activities.

Who knew a person could intentionally have such a busy calendar! I consider myself an

organized individual, but I honestly have never scheduled my activities in such detail.

Who knew that one could spend a day cleaning, sharpening, and oiling one’s garden

tools to be put away for the winter? How many garden tools could Martha have? And

then there are those dinner parties, scheduled trips, hikes, and other exercise activities

not to mention television appearances. I tuned in once to the Today Show to see if she

really was there for her scheduled cooking segment. Yep, she was!

I continued to ponder the title conundrum and thought of “housewife” and

“housekeeper,” but they sounded so ordinary. One that I seriously considered and even

tried out was “Domestic Diva.” Now that had a ring to it! But did I want that title to be

my identity?

After more consideration, I was sure I had found the title that I would be most proud of

and feel that it was the one I had most anticipated. It certainly was the one that made

me feel majestic: Grandmother! This title surpassed all others when I consider how very

blessed I am to have five beautiful grandchildren. And as they say, grandchildren

complete the circle of love. What better title could I possibly have!