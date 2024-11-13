SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Week 12 of the 2024 college football season features eight games involving SEC teams. A couple of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Louisiana-Monroe +23.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Texas vs. Arkansas matchup.
Best Week 12 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Louisiana-Monroe +23.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Auburn by 10.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: South Carolina -12.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 17.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Tennessee +10.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 8.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Texas -13.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 15.4 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 2.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Best Week 12 SEC Total Bets
Under 57.5 – Texas vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 44.5 – Missouri vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 46.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 46.5 – Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Total: 44.2 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Over 54.5 – New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 55.4 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 48.5 – Tennessee vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 48.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Week 12 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tennessee
|8-1 (5-1 SEC)
|37.6 / 12.6
|470.3 / 271.6
|Texas A&M
|7-2 (5-1 SEC)
|30.9 / 21.2
|395.4 / 359.3
|Texas
|8-1 (4-1 SEC)
|38.9 / 12.1
|465.1 / 251.0
|Georgia
|7-2 (5-2 SEC)
|30.6 / 18.4
|410.6 / 306.6
|Ole Miss
|8-2 (4-2 SEC)
|40.7 / 12.9
|539.7 / 309.3
|Alabama
|7-2 (4-2 SEC)
|38.1 / 18.0
|430.4 / 338.3
|Missouri
|7-2 (3-2 SEC)
|28.0 / 18.4
|386.0 / 294.9
|LSU
|6-3 (3-2 SEC)
|30.6 / 24.9
|435.9 / 367.2
|South Carolina
|6-3 (4-3 SEC)
|30.2 / 17.6
|378.9 / 301.3
|Vanderbilt
|6-4 (3-3 SEC)
|28.0 / 21.7
|331.3 / 349.1
|Arkansas
|5-4 (3-3 SEC)
|33.0 / 26.3
|483.4 / 387.4
|Florida
|4-5 (2-4 SEC)
|28.1 / 27.6
|383.3 / 401.4
|Oklahoma
|5-5 (1-5 SEC)
|25.1 / 21.9
|326.8 / 319.0
|Auburn
|3-6 (1-5 SEC)
|25.3 / 19.2
|419.8 / 314.4
|Kentucky
|3-6 (1-6 SEC)
|19.0 / 20.8
|313.7 / 328.9
|Mississippi State
|2-8 (0-6 SEC)
|27.6 / 34.4
|385.8 / 460.7
