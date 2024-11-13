SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12

Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 12 of the 2024 college football season features eight games involving SEC teams. A couple of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Louisiana-Monroe +23.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Texas vs. Arkansas matchup.

Best Week 12 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Louisiana-Monroe +23.5 vs. Auburn

  • Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Auburn by 10.5 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Carolina -12.5 vs. Missouri

  • Matchup: Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 17.6 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee +10.5 vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 8.1 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas -13.5 vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 15.4 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. LSU

  • Matchup: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 2.8 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 12 SEC Total Bets

Under 57.5 – Texas vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Projected Total: 54.5 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 44.5 – Missouri vs. South Carolina

  • Matchup: Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Projected Total: 46.8 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 46.5 – Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn

  • Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers
  • Projected Total: 44.2 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 54.5 – New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Total: 55.4 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48.5 – Tennessee vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Total: 48.1 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 12 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Tennessee 8-1 (5-1 SEC) 37.6 / 12.6 470.3 / 271.6
Texas A&M 7-2 (5-1 SEC) 30.9 / 21.2 395.4 / 359.3
Texas 8-1 (4-1 SEC) 38.9 / 12.1 465.1 / 251.0
Georgia 7-2 (5-2 SEC) 30.6 / 18.4 410.6 / 306.6
Ole Miss 8-2 (4-2 SEC) 40.7 / 12.9 539.7 / 309.3
Alabama 7-2 (4-2 SEC) 38.1 / 18.0 430.4 / 338.3
Missouri 7-2 (3-2 SEC) 28.0 / 18.4 386.0 / 294.9
LSU 6-3 (3-2 SEC) 30.6 / 24.9 435.9 / 367.2
South Carolina 6-3 (4-3 SEC) 30.2 / 17.6 378.9 / 301.3
Vanderbilt 6-4 (3-3 SEC) 28.0 / 21.7 331.3 / 349.1
Arkansas 5-4 (3-3 SEC) 33.0 / 26.3 483.4 / 387.4
Florida 4-5 (2-4 SEC) 28.1 / 27.6 383.3 / 401.4
Oklahoma 5-5 (1-5 SEC) 25.1 / 21.9 326.8 / 319.0
Auburn 3-6 (1-5 SEC) 25.3 / 19.2 419.8 / 314.4
Kentucky 3-6 (1-6 SEC) 19.0 / 20.8 313.7 / 328.9
Mississippi State 2-8 (0-6 SEC) 27.6 / 34.4 385.8 / 460.7

