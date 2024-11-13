Recliner Blues are only temporary, life is good Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

As I write this, it is early Saturday evening in Paris, Mississippi. It is raining, and the daylight is slowly fading

away.

To say I am relaxed and comfortable is quite an understatement. There are no chores to be done, my

sermon for tomorrow is ready, and all is well in my world.

Ole Miss is on the TV, and I’m perched on one end of the loveseat with my feet propped up and blanket

and Dot’s Pretzels close at hand. Four good dogs are sleeping around me.

Can you say glorious? I can. It is a beautiful fall day — a beauty grounded in contentment.

My high school graduating class motto was Philippians 4:13 (CSB): “I am able to do all things through him

who strengthens me.” Unfortunately, this short verse, while powerful, has been taken out of context. It’s

not about defeating your enemy or triumphing over difficulties. Instead, it’s about how the Apostle Paul

learned to be content regardless of his circumstances—whether in plenty or want.

True confession: I have a fantastic wife and a great house, drive a nice truck, enjoy living in the country,

and love my job. My life is living proof that tragedies, difficulties, and challenges can be overcome. Yet, I

sometimes struggle with contentment.

It’s true. Sometimes, my wants get out of whack, and I need a little help—mainly from my wife—to dial

back and focus on contentment. However, I will share with you a dispute at my house.

Remember how I started this column? I am on one end of a loveseat, watching football with my feet

propped up on the coffee table. A love seat? Yes, I have a complaint.

A self-respecting man needs a recliner, preferably an oversized leather recliner with an adjustable head/

neck rest. Cup holders and USB connections are optional, but strongly preferred. If you can’t be at the

game, that is the best way to watch.

However, she-who-must-be-obeyed thinks recliners are ugly and, therefore, to be avoided at all costs. You

see how misunderstood and mistreated I am?

Recently, though, she found one she thought was pretty. Pretty? Recliners are not supposed to be pretty.

At any rate, that flowery thing came with a $6,000 price tag. Seriously! With that cost, it needed four tires

and a steering wheel!

My contentment wanes as I remain recliner-less — poor, poor, pitiful me. I comfort myself with the

thought that Santa might visit me this year. At least I hope he can fit a recliner on his sleigh.

In the meantime, life is full of blessings; if you are reading this, you are also a blessing. May the coming

holidays bring you great joy!