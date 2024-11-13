​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 11:05 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Nov. 4

Monica Rosha Casey, 232B Perkins Lane, Batesville, held on indictment.

Larry Clayton Franks, 382 Robertson Lane, Batesville, charged with child abuse.

Michele T. Madkins, 630 Sims St., Marks, charged with DUI (other).

Justin Jerome Roberts, 3754 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant (aggravated

domestic violence and kidnapping).

Dedric Leon Sanford, 640 Otho Sanford Subdivision, Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant

(failure to appear).

James Anthony Ladd, 34 Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, arrested on a warrant.

Bennie Demetric Jones, 794 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with two counts of felony

possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Timothy Paton Camp, 385 Hartzell Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a firearm by a

felon.

Nov. 5

Clarence R. Powell, 208 Nobel St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Ryanesha Christina Fairlee, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with DUI and endangering a child

while driving intoxicated.

Calvin Lavell Smith, Jr., 1078 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court/failure to

appear.

Treterious Tyun Robinson, 210 King St., Batesville, charged with grand larceny and burglary of

an automobile.

Cortell Ledale Mottley, 1910 Freeman Rd., Como, charged with aggravated assault and

shooting at a motor vehicle.

Lacy Shaun O’quinn, 510 Pinstan McClullar Rd., Lambert, charged with possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle and expired tag.

Jacob Allen Scott, 3387 Poageville Rd., Independence, charged with DUI (other).

Cedrick Clay, 700 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license and no

insurance.

Quentin Lamar Hogan, 1105 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and no drivers license.

Brandon Lee Potts, 1105B Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Kayla Denice Benson, 446C Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with DUI.

Jonathan Mickell Winters, 2517 Chapel Town Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Edkevious Damion Holly, 268 Lesure Rd., Sledge, arrested on a warrant, held for Wisconsin

authorities.

Shaquriah Marlania Wilbourn, 326 Green Hill Circle, Sardis, charged with simple domestic

violence.

Chantrice Lashay Jackson, 122A North Roberson St., Senatobia, charged with simple domestic

violence.

Vonzel Handy, 112 Caronia Circle, Senatobia, charged with credit card fraud.

Mardreques Antonio Payton, 3447 Hwy. 59, Mason, TN, charged with false pretenses/fraud.