Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 14

Published 9:43 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 14

The injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (8-7-1) ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators (5-9-2) currently features only one player. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 14.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Oilers vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Edmonton, Alberta
  • Venue: Rogers Place

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers Season Insights

  • The Oilers’ 44 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Edmonton ranks 20th in goals against, allowing 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • Their -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 39 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.
  • Nashville allows 3.3 goals per game (53 total), which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -14, they are 27th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Oilers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Oilers (-181) Predators (+151) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Anthony Davis Injury Status - Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report November 13

Anthony Davis Injury Status – Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report November 13

Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 11

Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 11

Ja Morant Injury Status - Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report November 10

Ja Morant Injury Status – Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report November 10

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today - November 9

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today – November 9

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow