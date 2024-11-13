NFL Week 11 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

November 13, 2024

Our best bet on the NFL’s Week 11 schedule, looking at the point spreads, is Lions -13 — scroll down for more tips (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and over/unders.

Best Week 11 Spread Bets

CLE-NO | CIN-LAC | ATL-DEN | KC-BUF | BAL-PIT

Pick: Saints -1 vs. Browns

  • Matchup: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.9 points
  • Spread: Saints -1
  • Spread: Saints -1
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 17
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Bengals

  • Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.7 points
  • Spread: Chargers -1.5
  • Spread: Chargers -1.5
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 17
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Broncos -2.5 vs. Falcons

  • Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 5.3 points
  • Spread: Broncos -2.5
  • Spread: Broncos -2.5
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 17
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Chiefs

  • Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 3.7 points
  • Spread: Bills -2.5
  • Spread: Bills -2.5
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 17
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Ravens

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 2.2 points
  • Spread: Ravens -3
  • Spread: Ravens -3
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 17
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Best Week 11 Total Bets

Under 46.5 – Chiefs vs. Bills

  • Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
  • Projected Total: 45.3 points
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 17
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Over 48.5 – Ravens vs. Steelers

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Projected Total: 48.6 points
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 17
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Over 47 – Jaguars vs. Lions

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
  • Projected Total: 48.6 points
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 17
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

