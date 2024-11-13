Memphis vs. UAB: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 16 Published 7:25 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (8-2) will face off against their AAC-rival, the UAB Blazers (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Blazers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. UAB matchup.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. UAB Betting Trends

Memphis has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UAB has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blazers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

