Memphis vs. UAB: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 16

Published 7:25 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Tigers (8-2) will face off against their AAC-rival, the UAB Blazers (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Blazers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. UAB matchup.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • City: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline UAB Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-14.5) 62.5 -649 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-14.5) 62.5 -629 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel
bet365 Memphis (-14) 62.5 -599 +450 Bet on this game at bet365

Memphis vs. UAB Betting Trends

  • Memphis has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • UAB has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Blazers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

