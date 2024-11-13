It’s finally time for fall food Published 12:52 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

We’re well into our 7th month of warm/sometimes hot Mississippi weather. My patience is wearing thin. However, the weather report shows the temperature FINALLY dropping into the 60’s this week.

I need no further encouragement to begin making some of my favorite fall food items. The cooler weather is making me feel generous, so I’m sharing one recipe and will send the others to you upon request.

First, it’s been a couple of years since I made an apple strudel, but I think it’s time for a revival. A few years ago, I spent an afternoon with the expert bakers at Gluckstadt’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, learning how make the delicate strudels for the church’s annual Germanfest.

After years of rolling flimsy dough and piecing together unshapely strudels, I finally managed to make a strudel without it falling apart. Quick tip: the key to rolling strudel, or making dough for pie crusts or any pastry, actually, is simple. It’s imperative to work with firm, chilled dough. Dough can be combined the day before, covered and chilled in the refrigerator overnight.

Also, instead of using a pastry board, a pastry cloth on which to place the dough for easy rolling is the way to go. The thin cloth is made of a utility fabric called unbleached drill, similar to light canvas. It can be found in the kitchen gadgets aisle next to rolling pins.

For something a little more substantial, the season’s first chili is on the horizon. I share a love of chili with one of my graduate professors at Southern Miss. Periodically, I send him a recipe for a “new” type of chili. If it’s not fall, aka chili-making season, he’ll inevitably politely respond, “Thanks, but it’s not time for chili yet.” Thankfully, it finally IS chili-making time!

Last, I picked up a package of apple cider doughnuts from Trader Joe’s, the gourmet grocery on steroids in Metairie just outside New Orleans. They were soft, flavorful, filled with a hint of apple cider and dusted with cinnamon and sugar. I’ll share my list of my favorite Trader Joe items next week; suffice to say, the doughnuts are on the list. I’ve made them before, so it’s time for a remake. I’ll share the recipe next week, along with the list.

So…come on, fall! We’re ready for cooler weather and the season’s hearty, satisfying dishes.

Apple Strudel

For the dough:

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 pinch of salt

1/3 cup water, lukewarm

For the filling:

4 medium Granny Smith apples

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup slivered almonds, very finely chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

To assemble:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine melted butter, flour, salt and lukewarm water. Mix at medium speed about 1 minute until dough is smooth and elastic.

In a small covered saucepan, bring water to a boil then remove the pot from the heat, empty the pot and dry it with a dish towel. Line the pot with a sheet of parchment paper, put the dough into the pot and put the lid on. Let sit for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Tip: For best results, chill the dough for at least 30 minutes (or pop in the freezer for a quick chill) before beginning the rolling process).

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Meanwhile, peel, core and cut the apples into small strips. Combine apples with lemon juice. Add cinnamon, sugar, almonds and vanilla extract. Set aside.

Lay a thin pastry cloth flat on the counter. Sprinkle with flour. Roll the dough out as thin as possible and brush lightly with melted butter.

Next, use your hands to carefully stretch dough until it is about 18×12 inches in diameter. Brush half of the melted butter over the rolled-out dough. Leaving a 2-inch margin at the top and bottom, spread the apple filling on top of the dough. Use a slotted spoon so that most of the juice stays in the bowl.

Fold the 2-inch margin at the top and bottom of the dough over onto the filling then roll up the strudel from the short side with the help of the cloth. Tuck in the ends.

Carefully transfer the strudel to the prepared baking sheet, seam side down. Brush with a little bit of melted butter and sprinkle more sugar on top (optional). Bake for about 50 minutes in the lower third of the oven, until lightly golden on top. Brush strudel with remaining melted butter every 20 min while in the oven. Let cool for 10 minutes then sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve warm.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.