How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Thursday college basketball schedule includes nine games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Coppin State Eagles playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Creighton Bluejays at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra

Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Dayton Flyers at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra

Saint Thomas Tommies at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 17 Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

