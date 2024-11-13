How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14
Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The Thursday college basketball schedule includes nine games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Coppin State Eagles playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Creighton Bluejays at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Dayton Flyers at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Saint Thomas Tommies at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 17 Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
