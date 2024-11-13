How to Watch the NBA Today, November 14 Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has just one game on it — the Dallas Mavericks versus the Utah Jazz.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 14

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and KFAA

NBA TV, KJZZ, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

