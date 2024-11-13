How to Watch the NBA Today, November 14

Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 14

Today’s NBA slate has just one game on it — the Dallas Mavericks versus the Utah Jazz.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 14

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and KFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

