How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14

Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are seven games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Vanderbilt Commodores versus the South Florida Bulls.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UT Arlington Mavericks at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Little Rock Trojans at Auburn Tigers

