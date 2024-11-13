How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14
Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
There are seven games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Vanderbilt Commodores versus the South Florida Bulls.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: ESPN
Vanderbilt Commodores at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
UT Arlington Mavericks at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: ESPN
Little Rock Trojans at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
