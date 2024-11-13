How to Watch Ball State vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 13 Published 5:58 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-1) go up against the Ball State Cardinals (2-0) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ball State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Ball State 2023-24 Stats

The Cardinals had a +400 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They put up 72.7 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and gave up 60.9 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball.

Ball State was 300th in the country in rebounds per game (29.5) and 93rd in rebounds allowed (30.1) last season.

Ball State was 80th in college basketball in turnovers per game (13.4) and 36th in turnovers forced (18.4) last season.

The Cardinals knocked down 2.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.1 (33rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 5.7.

The Cardinals ranked 37th in college basketball with 92.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 87th defensively with 77.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game last season (134th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (284th in college basketball). They had a -51 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Memphis ranked 64th in the nation with 35.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 254th with 33.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Memphis ranked 20th-best in the country by forcing 19.3 turnovers per game. It ranked 222nd in college basketball by averaging 15.6 turnovers per contest.

The Tigers connected on 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball), 1.6 more than their opponents (3.9). They shot 29.5% from deep (231st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.0%.

The Tigers ranked 250th in college basketball by averaging 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 131st in college basketball, allowing 79.0 points per 100 possessions.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Ball State’s Top Players (2023-24)

Cardinals Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ally Becki 34 13.0 4.7 4.8 1.9 0.4 2.1 Madelyn Bischoff 33 11.8 2.4 1.2 0.7 0.2 2.5 Alex Richard 34 9.4 4.9 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.0 Nyla Hampton 34 8.7 3.6 4.8 3.3 0.5 0.6 Annie Rauch 34 8.5 3.4 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.0

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2.0 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0.0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1.0 0.1 0.9

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Ball State’s Upcoming Schedule

November 13 vs. Memphis at 6:30 PM ET

November 16 at Northern Iowa at 3:00 PM ET

November 23 vs. North Carolina at 6:30 PM ET

December 1 vs. South Dakota State at 1:00 PM ET

December 5 vs. Davidson at 11:00 AM ET

December 10 at Ohio State at 6:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

November 13 at Ball State at 6:30 PM ET

November 19 vs. SE Louisiana at 8:00 PM ET

November 23 vs. Murray State at 3:00 PM ET

December 1 at East Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 8 at Southern Miss at 3:00 PM ET

December 14 at Troy at 3:00 PM ET

Start a Fubo free trial to start watching women’s hoops!