How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 14
Published 11:46 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Thursday’s NHL slate features a contest between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the piece below.
Oilers vs. Predators Picks
Moneyline Pick
Oilers Moneyline: -171
- The Oilers have been victorious in seven of their 14 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- Edmonton is 4-4 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -171 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Oilers have a 63.1% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +142
- Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in six opportunities).
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they are yet to win a game in one opportunity.
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 41.3% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Edmonton 4, Nashville 2
Oilers Points Leaders
- One of Edmonton’s top offensive players this season is Leon Draisaitl, who has put up 20 points in 16 games.
- Connor McDavid has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- Edmonton’s scoring effort is aided by Mattias Ekholm’s 17 points. He’s contributed eight assists.
- Across 11 games played, Stuart Skinner has a goaltending record of 5-5-1. During those games, he’s allowed 34 goals while recording 252 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is a key offensive option for Nashville, with 13 points this season. He has put up eight goals and five assists in 16 games.
- Roman Josi’s 11 points this season, including one goal and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) this season.
- Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 4-7-2 this season, amassing 346 saves and giving up 34 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (18th in the league).
Oilers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/6/2024
|Golden Knights
|L 4-2
|Home
|-161
|11/9/2024
|Canucks
|W 7-3
|Away
|-123
|11/12/2024
|Islanders
|W 4-3
|Home
|-230
|11/14/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-171
|11/16/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
|11/19/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|L 6-2
|Away
|+184
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 4-0
|Home
|-160
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|L 3-2
|Away
|+119
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Away
|+142
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|–
Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Venue: Rogers Place
