How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 14 Published 11:46 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Thursday’s NHL slate features a contest between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the piece below.

Oilers vs. Predators Picks

Moneyline Pick

Oilers Moneyline: -171

The Oilers have been victorious in seven of their 14 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

Edmonton is 4-4 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -171 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Oilers have a 63.1% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +142

Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in six opportunities).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they are yet to win a game in one opportunity.

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 41.3% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Edmonton 4, Nashville 2

Oilers Points Leaders

One of Edmonton’s top offensive players this season is Leon Draisaitl, who has put up 20 points in 16 games.

Connor McDavid has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Edmonton’s scoring effort is aided by Mattias Ekholm’s 17 points. He’s contributed eight assists.

Across 11 games played, Stuart Skinner has a goaltending record of 5-5-1. During those games, he’s allowed 34 goals while recording 252 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a key offensive option for Nashville, with 13 points this season. He has put up eight goals and five assists in 16 games.

Roman Josi’s 11 points this season, including one goal and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) this season.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 4-7-2 this season, amassing 346 saves and giving up 34 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (18th in the league).

Oilers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/6/2024 Golden Knights L 4-2 Home -161 11/9/2024 Canucks W 7-3 Away -123 11/12/2024 Islanders W 4-3 Home -230 11/14/2024 Predators – Home -171 11/16/2024 Maple Leafs – Away – 11/18/2024 Canadiens – Away – 11/19/2024 Senators – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160 11/11/2024 Avalanche L 3-2 Away +119 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away +142 11/15/2024 Flames – Away – 11/17/2024 Canucks – Away – 11/20/2024 Kraken – Away –

Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Venue: Rogers Place

